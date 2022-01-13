 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat-stress management

“Innovative methods to detect and protect against heat stress in dairy calves,” led by Jimena Laporta, an assistant professor in the department of animal and dairy sciences. Jennifer Van Os and Joao Dorea are collaborating on the research.

Project summary: Cows and calves are susceptible to increasing temperatures that threaten animal welfare, health and productivity. The project seeks to identify heat-stress thresholds in Wisconsin dairy calves. Once a threshold is identified, Laporta and her team will study methods to eliminate or reduce heat stress on calves in outdoor hutch systems.

