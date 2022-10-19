Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Maple-Leigh Futures of Delavan, Wisconsin, recently was presented the Overall Herdsmanship Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Herdsmanship Awards are given to individuals or dairy farms demonstrating exemplary exhibit organization, cleanliness and cooperation with fellow exhibitors and show management. Zone and daily winners also were recognized throughout the event.
Zone winners
- Pavilion 1 - Zone 1 – Heritage Holsteins of Whitewater, Wisconsin
- Pavilion 1 - Zone 2 – Maple-Leigh Futures of Delavan, Wisconsin
- Pavilion 2 - Zone 1 – Valley Gem Farm of Cumberland, Wisconsin
- Pavilion 2 - Zone 2 – Stadview of Litchfield, Minnesota
- Pavilion 2 - Zone 3 – Crestbrooke of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- Pavilion 2 - Zone 4 – Butlerview Farm of Chebanse, Illinois
- Tent 1 – Opsal/Twin County of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, and Muncy, Pennsylvania
- Tent 2 – White Oaks Cattle Company of Harvard, Illinois
Daily winners
- Monday – Heart & Soul Holsteins – the Boop Family of Millmont, Pennsylvania
- Tuesday – World Premier Brown Swiss Sale of Beloit, Wisconsin
- Wednesday – Misty Meadows Guernseys of New Paris, Pennsylvania
- Thursday – Elite Dairy II of Copake, New York
- Friday – Danhof/Ryan-Vue/Bella View of Marion, Wisconsin
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.