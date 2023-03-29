Incorporating soybeans and their byproducts into dairy-cattle rations is a fairly common practice. Depending on how they’re processed soybeans can provide good-quality protein and energy from fat. Soybeans also are an excellent source of essential amino acids. They complement most forages, but do have some limitations.
Roasted soybeans continue to be a popular protein source for rations in certain dairy-producing regions. Soybeans that are farm-grown and locally available – and especially those roasted on-farm or locally – can serve as an economical ingredient in many situations. With the combination of the rumen-degradable protein, the bypass protein and the fat that roasted beans provide, producers can replace some purchased protein and fat. That enables them to raise more of their feed at the farm gate.
Producers had been limited in the amount of roasted conventional soybeans they could incorporate into their rations. That was due to increasingly high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids as inclusion levels increased. Elevated levels of those fatty acids are known to be toxic to rumen microbes. That can disrupt normal rumen function, leading to production of bioactive fatty acids that cause milk-fat depression.
Until recently producers could only decide how to process the soybeans and how much to feed. But now they have the opportunity to choose high-oleic acid soybeans, which can reap additional advantages in their dairy rations.
High-oleic soybeans have been available for a number of years, mostly as the result of research and contract-growing scenarios. In the past few years high-oleic soybeans have trickled into the market and their presence will likely increase in the next few years.
What’s the difference between conventional soybeans and high-oleic soybeans? Overall their protein and fat levels are the same, but there are drastic swings in the fatty acid profiles. See Figure 1.
Only about 22 percent of the fat in conventional soybeans is oleic. About 63 percent of the fat is comprised of polyunsaturated fatty acids – linoleic and linolenic.
That ratio shifts to 75 percent oleic and 9 percent to 10 percent linoleic and linolenic acids in high-oleic soybeans. Dairy cows can more easily use oleic fatty acids to increase milk-fat synthesis. At elevated levels polyunsaturated fatty acids can reduce overall milk-fat production.
A recent study conducted at Pennsylvania State University compared normal to high-oleic-acid roasted soybeans fed at 5 percent and 10 percent of the diet. The soybean type and level had no effect on milk yields, but high-oleic-acid soybeans resulted in a 0.17-unit greater milk-fat concentration and a 0.2-pound greater fat yield.
The increase was explained by a decrease in the diet-induced milk-fat depression. Increasing the amount of roasted high-oleic soybeans in the diet from 5 percent to 10 percent of the cows’ diet also increased milk fat numbers by 0.2 units.
A second study at Penn State compared conventional extruded soybean meal with extruded high-oleic soybean meal and whole high-oleic heated soybeans. The study showed a 0.2-unit increase in milk-fat percentages when feeding either of the high-oleic treatments compared to the conventional extruded soybean meal.
A third study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison compared whole raw conventional soybeans to whole raw high-oleic soybeans. The study revealed a 0.23-unit increase in milk-fat percentages for cows on their second lactation or more when feeding whole raw high-oleic soybeans versus conventional whole raw soybeans.
In rations where conventional roasted soybeans are in use, high-oleic soybeans can be swapped in at rates of 125 percent to 175 percent of the prior inclusion levels. We’d expect an increase in milk fat alongside a reduction in purchased feed costs from conventional soybean meal, bypass protein and possibly even bypass fat sources. Even more notable increases in milk-fat percentages may be obtained in herds with lower milk-fat levels or rations with lower dietary fat levels.
Another benefit to raising one’s protein sources on-farm is the advantage of not having to play the open market for purchased protein sources. Dairy producers who grow high-oleic soybeans can establish their feed costs up front on a large percentage of the protein they’ll be feeding for the coming year.
Using a greater level of high-oleic soybeans may allow for the increased use of other economical byproducts that are greater in polyunsaturated fats, such as distillers grains. To optimize the bypass protein of the roasted soybean, the optimal processing method is to halve and quarter the soybeans prior to feeding. Finely ground roasted beans are more likely to rapidly degrade in the rumen than larger-particle protein.
It’s also a good idea to conduct regular analyses of the final roasted beans to determine their dry matter, protein and fat levels and the protein dispersibility index to identify potential changes from batch to batch.
Consider agronomics
High-oleic soybean seed sells at a comparable price to conventional seed and doesn’t differ in yields or protein and fat concentrations. Furthermore producers raising high-oleic soybeans have been able to contract an additional $1 to $2.05 per bushel premium over the board price for the 2023 harvest.
A downside is that growers have limited seed and elevator options. Anyone wishing to grow and sell high-oleic soybeans must be located near an elevator that’s contracted to specifically receive high-oleic soybeans. That’s because they need to be stored separately from conventional soybeans.
One of the most challenging issues with high-oleic soybeans is weed control. Waterhemp and ragweed can cause headaches in fields with limited chemical options for spraying crops. Future varieties, which will incorporate traits that allow for more ease in controlling weed populations, are expected to be released by 2025.
From a dairy perspective, if adequate tillable acres are available and purchased protein costs are a concern, now may be a great time to consider raising some of your own high-oleic soybeans with the intent of roasting them and/or incorporating them directly back into your lactating cow rations.
As with all major ration and feed-ingredient changes, remember to calculate return on investment while taking into account the potential performance increases for your operation.
Jon Pretz is a dairy nutritionist at Hubbard Feeds. Visit hubbardfeeds.com for more information.