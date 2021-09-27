Industry launches pathway to net zero

The “Pathways to Dairy Net Zero” climate initiative recently was launched during Climate Week and just prior to the United Nations Food Systems Summit held in September. Forty organizations, including 11 of the 20 largest dairy companies in the world, already have declared support for the effort. Collectively the organizations represent about 30 percent of total milk production worldwide.
The new climate initiative demonstrates the global dairy sector’s commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions while continuing to produce nutritious foods for 6 billion people and provide for the livelihoods of 1 billion people.
The initiative is expected to accelerate climate efforts already underway and drive further action to reduce dairy’s emissions in upcoming decades. The initiative has six key principles.
- Mitigation. Continuing to improve production and process efficiency to further reduce the greenhouse-gas-emission intensity of milk and other dairy products
- Greenhouse gas removal. Enhancing production practices that protect carbon sinks – such as soil, forests, grass and peatlands – and complement natural ecosystems
- Avoidance and adaptation. Improving practices such as feed, manure, fertilizer and energy management
- Insets and offsets. Identifying and implementing alternative, credible reduction options
- Measurement and monitoring. Measuring greenhouse gas emissions to plan mitigation and monitor progress
- Overall support. Promoting the global initiative and emphasizing the dairy sector’s climate ambition.
A group of organizations comprised of the global dairy sector and representatives from the scientific and research communities are working to develop science-based methodologies, tools and pathways that work for every dairy system.
Research is underway to identify where positive climate-change action is possible. The study is led by Scotland’s Rural College and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Center. It also is led by research institutions from two of the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases’ 65 member countries. The study is supported by data and analysis from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Initial research has found that the dairy sector already has the means to reduce a significant proportion of emissions – as much as 40 percent in some systems – by improving productivity and resource-use efficiency.
Researchers are identifying greenhouse-gas mitigation pathways for different dairy systems globally. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report reaffirmed that the main challenge is reducing carbon dioxide, which remains in the atmosphere for centuries. The report also identified reductions in methane, a potent but short-lived climate pollutant that lasts about 12 years in the atmosphere.
Among the American organizations already supporting Pathways to Dairy Net Zero are Dairy Farmers of America, Dairy Management Inc., the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Visit pathwaystodairynetzero.org for more information.