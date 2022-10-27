 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Holstein winners named

Triple-T Grateful-ET recently was named both the intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The winning senior 3-year-old cow is owned by Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio.

Kevetta Chelios Brooke was named both the senior champion and reserve grand champion of the show. Also the winning 150,000 pound production cow, Brooke is owned by Kyra and Griffin Lamb and Margaret Winspear of Oakfield, New York.

Kings-Ransom CR Dazzling was named reserve intermediate champion. The winning junior 3-year-old, Dazzling is owned by Nathaniel King of Schuylerville, New York.

People are also reading…

R-John Crushin on Courtney was the winning 4-year-old and reserve senior champion. The cow is owned by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin.

Kiko Solo Jawdroping 1891-ET won the winter-yearling heifer class and was later awarded the title of junior champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show. She’s owned by Elizabeth Kiko of Salem, Ohio.

Weigland Denver Athena-ET was named spring-heifer calf before being named reserve junior champion. Athena is owned by Ella, Adam and Claire Bindl of Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Pat Conroy of Angola, Indiana, and Callum McKinven of Canton de Hatley, Quebec, Canada, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They evaluated 258 entries in the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information. 

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Junior Red & White winners named

Junior Red & White winners named

Garay-Red Diamond-Red-ET recently was named grand champion at the 2022 International Junior Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo in Madiso…

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Maple-Leigh Futures of Delavan, Wisconsin, recently was presented the Overall Herdsmanship Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Herdsmanship Aw…

Merle Howard Award presented

Merle Howard Award presented

Keenan Thygesen of Tunbridge, Vermont, recently was named the Merle Howard Award winner at the 2022 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Thomson Memorial Award presented

Thomson Memorial Award presented

The A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award recently was presented to Timothy Coon of Amenia, New York, during the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Thomson…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News