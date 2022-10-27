Junior Holstein winners named

Triple-T Grateful-ET recently was named both the intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The winning senior 3-year-old cow is owned by Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio.
Kevetta Chelios Brooke was named both the senior champion and reserve grand champion of the show. Also the winning 150,000 pound production cow, Brooke is owned by Kyra and Griffin Lamb and Margaret Winspear of Oakfield, New York.
Kings-Ransom CR Dazzling was named reserve intermediate champion. The winning junior 3-year-old, Dazzling is owned by Nathaniel King of Schuylerville, New York.
R-John Crushin on Courtney was the winning 4-year-old and reserve senior champion. The cow is owned by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin.
Kiko Solo Jawdroping 1891-ET won the winter-yearling heifer class and was later awarded the title of junior champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show. She’s owned by Elizabeth Kiko of Salem, Ohio.
Weigland Denver Athena-ET was named spring-heifer calf before being named reserve junior champion. Athena is owned by Ella, Adam and Claire Bindl of Plymouth, Wisconsin.
Pat Conroy of Angola, Indiana, and Callum McKinven of Canton de Hatley, Quebec, Canada, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They evaluated 258 entries in the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.