Learn about fly control

Fly season is here. The little pests cause significant loss of production and spread disease readily.
When we’re talking about fly control there are three big players – the horn fly, the face fly and the stable fly. All have different life cycles, feeding patterns and resting habits. For that reason we must approach fly control with a variety of strategies for optimal control.
Self-applicators – There are several different forms of self-applicator rubs available – back rubbers, face strips that are hung from the back rubber, fly bullets and insecticide-saturated covers for ground-level mineral feeders. Rubs and dust bags provide regular insecticide application and can be extremely effective with correct installation and regular maintenance.
• Hang dust bags at shoulder height of the cattle being treated – or lower – so the cattle must to lift the bag with their head to pass under it. If they’re able to move under the bag without needing to lift it, then it needs to be lower.
• Keep the dust in the bag dry with a shelter or protective canvas cover; otherwise it will clump and won’t dispense properly.
• Recharge rubs regularly with an oil-based insecticide; to be effective they must feel wet to the touch.
• Avoid reloading the back rubber while still hanging. Instead take it down and coil it in an empty tub. Then pour insecticide over it and let it soak overnight.
• If there are problems with face flies or pinkeye, an insecticide-saturated cover for a mineral feeder will help immensely. Only fill the reservoir to recharge the lining; do not keep the reservoir full all the time, or the insecticide will continuously wick out and drip on the ground.
Feed-through products – Feed additives are often mixed with free-choice mineral or within the ration. They contain ingredients that halt the normal development of immature fly stages in the manure, which interrupts the life cycle of the flies and prevents development of future generations.
• For oral larvicide to be effective, cattle must consume the labeled amount daily.
• Flies don’t stop at the fence line; adult flies can travel several miles to seek a host. These issues can make it appear the product is not working when in reality it’s just one tool in our fight against flies.
Producer-applied products – This is a broad class of products that are intended to be applied directly to the animal by the producer. Typically the insecticide is formulated to have residual activity. The category includes sprays, pour-ons and unique insecticide-delivery systems.
• The key to successful fly control with these products is applying a great-enough level of insecticide and at a frequent interval.
• Sprays come ready-to-use or as a concentrate that must be mixed with a larger volume of water or oil. They’re intended to be misted over the animal to provide complete coverage. They can be applied with a pump-up sprayer or an ATV-mounted tank sprayer; they must be reapplied at regular intervals. Often cattle are sprayed while grazing at pasture, but they can also be gathered into a smaller corral to spray the group.
• Pour-ons are concentrated forms of insecticide that are applied along the backline and are then dispersed to cover the entire skin surface. These products are best applied during confinement or in a narrow alleyway or chute.
• There are other products with creative routes of administration – such as insecticide-delivery systems that project capsules filled with insecticide that burst upon impact with the animal, applying insecticide similar to a pour-on product.
Fly tags – Insecticide-impregnated fly tags are commonly used to help control horn flies and face flies. These tags release insecticide that’s distributed over the animal.
• Apply the tags after horn flies are already active to provide optimal control.
• To avoid the development of resistance, rotate annually between fly tags with different classes of insecticide.
• Applying fly tags too early, when it’s practical to process cattle, will negatively impact how effective the tags control flies later in the season.
Premise fly control – This broad and diverse category includes fly traps, premise sprays and insecticide baits. These options are intended for control of flies around a premises such as a barn, stable, residence, etc.
• Fly traps come in two styles – sticky traps and odor-attractant traps. The sticky traps catch flies that land on them; some have patterns that attract flies to their surface. Odor traps attract flies to a container that they are unable to escape.
• Don’t place odor traps inside or near barns because they attract flies; instead place them around the perimeter of pens.
• Premise sprays are insecticides with residual activity that are sprayed on surfaces. The flies are killed when they land on those treated surfaces.
• Fly baits contain attractants mixed with insecticide that can be put in bait stations, as a scatter bait, or mixed with water and applied to surfaces.
Environment – The importance of environmental management to minimize fly-breeding areas cannot be overstated, especially for confinement operations. Proper cleaning and addressing damp areas will reduce fly-breeding sites, disrupt the fly lifecycle and will have a significant impact on fly numbers.
• Encourage water drainage and minimize decaying plant matter with cutting or burning for cattle in a pasture setting.
• At least weekly, remove manure, damp and soiled hay, uneaten grain and any other source of decaying organic matter in confinement areas. Scatter to dry.
It can be difficult to tell if control efforts are having a positive impact, but I can assure you they are. Be sure to use a variety of control options and always follow label instructions, and you will be well on your way to controlling those pesky flies!
Dr. Tony Hawkins is a Valley Vet Supply technical-service veterinarian. He attended Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine where he focused on mixed-animal practice. Before joining the technical-service veterinarian team at Valley Vet Supply, Hawkins practiced veterinary medicine in Marysville, Kansas, where he was involved in cattle health – including processing, obstetrical work and servicing the local sale barn. He’s treasured by the community for his care of horses and pets, through wellness appointments and surgery.
Valley Vet Supply was founded in 1985 by veterinarians to provide customers with animal-health solutions. Building on more than half a century of experience in veterinary medicine, Valley Vet Supply serves equine, pet and livestock owners with thousands of products and medications selected by Valley Vet Supply Technical Service veterinarians and team of industry professionals. With an in-house pharmacy that is licensed in all 50 states, and verified through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Valley Vet Supply is a source for horse, livestock and pet supplies. Visit ValleyVet.com for more information.