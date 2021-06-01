Reduce dry-period mastitis

Dairy cows are most susceptible to new intramammary infections during the dry period. Infection acquired during that period can have a significant impact on milk production, milk quality, herd removal and reproductive performance post-calving. Here are eight prevention strategies that can help reduce the risk that new intramammary infections develop post-calving.
Monitor teat-end condition. If teat-end condition is a concern at dry-off the risk of new infections during the dry period increases. Cracked teats have a 1.7 times greater risk for acquiring new infections during the non-lactating period.
Reduced teat-end health may be caused by inadequate milking procedures, improper milking-equipment settings and function, environmental influences, infectious causes or genetics. It’s important to have a diagnosis and institute preventive solutions prior to dry-off so that the bulk of the teat ends are in good health at that stage.
Consider an internal teat sealant. A cow’s natural-defense mechanism against mastitis is formation of a keratin plug within the teat canal. That helps seal the teat ends from bacterial penetration during the dry period. Formation of the plug can be delayed. Sometimes it fails to form altogether. The use of an internal teat sealant can reduce the risk of developing an intramammary infection by more than 70 percent. To reduce the risk of infections and teat-end leakage, many experts advocate using a sealant on all teats and especially those that score a 3 or 4 – on a 4-point scale – at dry-off due to higher risk.
Consider a blanket or selective dry-cow therapy. The primary purpose of using dry-cow therapy – antimicrobial – is to cure existing intramammary infections acquired during lactation and to help prevent new infections that may be acquired in the dry period. Peer-reviewed studies have shown that more than 94 percent of subclinical-mastitis infections at dry-off are caused by Gram-positive bacteria. That makes the bacteria the target for dry-cow therapy.
There has been growing public concern about the possible role veterinary antibiotics play in the development of antimicrobial-resistant strains of bacteria that have potential to cause human illness. Dry-cow comparison studies support that antibiotics of lesser importance in human medicine can be recommended by the veterinary community at dry-off without sacrificing efficacy or animal well-being to help reduce potential risk to public health.
Use partial-tube insertion and clip or flame udders. infections can be reduced by as much as 50 percent by using partial- versus full-tip insertion for cows that receive an antibiotic. Selecting a teat sealant with a short-tip option also reduces new infection risk. It results in less disruption to the keratinized epidermidis within the streak canal, which is needed to form the keratin plug.
Clipping or flaming udders at regular intervals reduces infection risk by removing unwanted hair to which bacteria in manure and mud can cling.
Provide adequate eating space. Loss of body condition score during the dry period negatively affects cow performance in the next lactation. Cows that lose weight have a reduced likelihood of pregnancy after first and second inseminations. Therefore it’s imperative to provide cows adequate eating space during the dry period. A general rule of thumb is to provide 30 inches of bunk space per cow.
Reduce teat-end exposure to bacteria. The rate of intramammary infections in dairy cows is directly proportional to the exposure of the teat to potential pathogens. Four common mechanisms of manure transfer to the udder are direct transfer, splash transfer, leg transfer and tail transfer.
To avoid manure transfer to the udder, legs and tail, keep alleys, walkways and crossovers clean. Keeping bedding clean and dry also is critical since teats are in direct contact with bedding material. Dry-cow bedded packs, maternity pens and freestalls must be properly maintained and provide adequate space. If improperly maintained or if there is inadequate space, there’s greater risk of direct transfer of bacteria to the teat ends.
Provide adequate ventilation and heat abatement. There are several risks associated with heat stress such as decreased appetite, immunosuppression and potential increase in bacterial populations. They elevate the risks for mastitis.
There is some evidence that heat stress during the dry period impairs fertility after calving. Researchers have evaluated the association between core body temperatures in the dry period and reproductive performance post-calving by using vaginal-temperature sensors. Cows with elevated core body temperatures were less likely to be submitted to first artificial insemination and had reduced pregnancy per insemination.
Those findings underscore the importance of managing heat stress during the dry period. There are three critical priorities for ventilation design.
- Target air speed in the resting area
- Ensure sufficient air exchange to remove heat, noxious gases, moisture and pathogens from the barn
- The system should work well across all seasons
Consider a core-antigen vaccine. More than 50 percent of clinical coliform mastitis events that occur in the first 100 days in milk originate during the dry period. A J-5 core-antigen vaccine helps cows recognize that a coliform invader, such as Escherichia coli, has entered its system and triggers an immune response.
It’s important to realize the duration of immunity for core-antigen vaccines is about 55 days to 60 days. Three doses at four- to six-week intervals of a J-5 core-antigen vaccine are recommended to help protect one’s herd against clinical coliform mastitis. Administration of additional J-5 doses might be indicated to extend clinical coliform mastitis protection further into lactation.
Prevention and control of mastitis essential for good fertility post-calving begins in the dry period. Practices aimed at minimizing bacterial challenge from the environment and that maximize and supplement the cow’s immune defenses can help reduce dry period intramammary infection risks and minimize fertility losses post-calving. Consult with a veterinarian to create a comprehensive dry-cow management program.
Dr. Brian Miller is a cattle technical-services veterinarian for Merck Animal Health.