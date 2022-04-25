Team effort, improvements breed results

MANAWA, Wis. – Tyler Boyer has watched the Wepner Farms dairy herd continue to improve – especially in the past year. An artificial-insemination specialist for CentralStar Cooperative, he nominated the Manawa-area farm for CentralStar’s ReproStar award.
The annual award is presented to herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 32 percent or greater. Wepner Farms was one of six herds that won the honor.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for something we’ve been working on,” Jeff Wepner said.
The Wepner Farms herd averages a 35 percent pregnancy rate, sometimes achieving as much as a 40 percent rate. The conception rate averages 40 percent, and has reached as much as a 50 percent rate, Wepner said.
He and his family milk 300 cows. They also manage 300 heifers and 50 dry cows in addition to raising 300 dairy steers for beef production. He credits the herd’s reproductive improvements to several factors, including activity collars and a new tunnel-ventilation system.
People are also reading…
Boyer said tunnel ventilation is important for cow comfort and health, especially during summer months. He monitors Wepner’s cows for heat, and artificially inseminates the cows as well as heifers that are ready to join the milking herd.
Boyer recently wrote about Wepner Farms in CentralStar’s Big Book.
“It’s a total team effort that makes the reproduction so successful,” he wrote. “The veterinarian, nutritionist, Jeff and I communicate routinely to help identify any issues we need to address, or ideas to implement so we can continually improve.”
The farm’s reproduction program begins with a 70-day voluntary waiting period. The protocol involves the use of OvSynch or Double Ovsynch. Boyer noted return heats are identified by an electronic heat-detection system that the Wepners added in July 2020. Because of the system the team is seeing heat-detection rates as great as 70 percent to 80 percent.
Amanda Onan, a veterinarian with United Veterinary Services of Bear Creek, Wisconsin, conducts a biweekly herd-health check. She’s worked with the Wepners for about six years. She checks for pregnancy as well as monitors fresh cows and dry cows. She also addresses problems such as mastitis and difficulty with calving.
The Wepners installed in summer 2020 six robotic-milking systems. Cows are milked an average of 2.7 times per day. They produce an average 86 pounds of milk per day, with milk containing 4.2 percent fat and 3.1 percent protein.
“We keep cows for as long as they’re producing,” Wepner said.
Some of his cows have had as many as six lactations. Julie Ainsworth, coordinator of dairy-records consulting for CentralStar, said recent ReproStar Award-winning farms have kept some older cows in their herds. While that can involve reproductive challenges, those herds have good conception rates for cows in their third or greater lactations, she said.
As the herd’s reproductive performance has improved, the Wepners are using more sexed semen on the best cows while breeding less-productive cows to produce steers for the beef market.
“The Wepners are always looking to improve,” Onan said. “They’re open to new ideas and approaches.”
Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.