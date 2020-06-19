Diarrhea is the single greatest cause of death in unweaned calves in Ontario, Canada. Feeding calves good-quality colostrum, providing a clean environment and supplying good nutrition will help reduce the amount of diarrhea within a herd.
Treatment costs are just one aspect of the economic impact caused by diarrhea. Reduced growth rates, older age at first calving, reduced milk production in first lactation and increased likelihood of being culled also affect a dairy farm’s bottom line.
The causes of diarrhea are often multifactorial. But they often stem from the dam or other nearby cattle that contaminate the calf-housing area with manure containing various bacteria, viruses, protozoa or parasites. Nutritional scours can be a result of either feeding too much or too little at one meal, or by milk that isn’t properly mixed or digested. But one can’t differentiate whether diarrhea is nutritional or infectious based on its appearance.
Calves with diarrhea show various clinical signs.
- loose manure that may contain blood
- depressed behavior
- slowness or reluctance to stand
- not exhibiting herd behavior
- decreased or complete loss of appetite
- possible increase in rectal temperature
It’s important to begin addressing the problem as soon as the first visible signs appear. When infectious diarrhea organisms are involved, toxins are produced. That can cause inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining. Large volumes of water and minerals are drawn from body tissues into the digestive tract and are lost in manure.
One can administer oral electrolytes to a calf in the early stages of diarrhea. As the disease progresses the calf will quickly become dehydrated. It might exhibit a gaunt or hollow abdomen and sluggish behavior. Administering an anti-inflammatory medication may help with pain and reduce the time a calf spends feeling poorly. The calf will then be more inclined to return to normal feeding behavior.
Diarrhea often has been treated with antimicrobial medications. In many cases the causes of diarrhea in calves – especially in calves older than one to two weeks – are due to viral or parasitic infections. That makes antimicrobials ineffective. In cases where calves have an elevated rectal temperature, or appear dull or depressed, an antimicrobial medication may be necessary. Work with a veterinarian to determine where the best treatment protocol or antimicrobials may fit into therapy.
Fluid therapy is critical. Administer oral electrolytes either by bottle or tube. And provide alternate milk feedings in the same amount. Restricting milk in calves with diarrhea isn’t recommended. Milk or milk replacer won’t make diarrhea worse if the milk is of good quality. Calves don’t have enough energy and protein to fight disease when feed is restricted. And many calves will starve if they continually lose nutrients through diarrhea without calories being replaced. Don’t administer milk or milk replacer to calves via an esophageal feeder because milk will enter the rumen and cause more issues.
The “Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Veal Cattle” recommends consulting a veterinarian when more than 6 percent of one’s herd is suffering from an outbreak of diarrhea. The veterinarian can investigate cause and risk factors leading to the disease by evaluating clear, accurate treatment records. The veterinarian also can help treat sick calves that have lost their suckle reflex, and that aren’t inclined to drink or stand. At those stages the calf may require intravenous fluids and other medications.
A key to preventing diarrhea outbreaks is to reduce the number of infectious pathogens in the environment. That helps keep the calf from ingesting them. Keep stocking densities low. Keep bedding, pen or hutch walls, and feeding and medicating equipment clean. Separate the newborn calf from the dam as soon as possible to avoid exposure to bacteria. Ensure that calves receive 4 liters of good-quality colostrum as soon as possible after birth. Mortality rates are much greater in calves with poor levels of immunoglobulins.
Vaccinating pregnant cows and heifers will boost antibodies available in colostrum so the calf can defend itself against diarrhea pathogens. Vaccination is a worthwhile tool but isn’t a replacement for inadequate management. It should be used in conjunction with a good colostrum and nutrition program, and with proper cleaning protocols. Discuss the causes of and solutions for diarrhea outbreaks with a veterinarian to prevent unnecessary treatment.
Visit ontarioveal.on.ca for more information.