‘What if’ support tool offered

The new Heifer Grazing Compass is a spreadsheet tool designed to help farmers predict the cash flow and long-term financial outcomes of raising heifers on pasture. Developed by the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems and Grassland 2.0, the tool compares the total economic implications of a farmer’s existing system and a potential pasture-based heifer-raising system.
The tool may be used by dairy farmers, other farmers interested in starting a dairy-heifer enterprise, or service providers assisting heifer-focused pasture conversions, said Conner Mulholland of the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He created the tool along with John Hendrickson of the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, beef farmer Jim Munsch, and Bradford Barham in the department of agriculture and applied economics at UW-Madison.
The tool helps farmers design a pasture plan, considering both a financial and ecological strategy. One feature enables users to compare heifer-raising systems while keeping animal growth and development outcomes constant. The compass is site- and operation-specific. It’s tailored toward Wisconsin farmers, but can be used throughout the United States.
"The cost of dairy-herd replacements is significant,” Munsch said. “As operators seek ways to reduce costs, one effective option is using managed grazing as a feed source during the grazing season. The Heifer Grazing Compass can quantify savings in dollars and labor hours for a producer’s own land and animals.
"By using the tool producers can see that the cost of managed grazing is about three-fold less expensive than confinement. It might challenge how some folks think of dairy-heifer economics.”
The Heifer Grazing Compass developers also are collaborating on a Beef Grazing Compass and a Pasture Management Compass to be released in summer. The pasture tool is expected to be useful for beef or dairy enterprises as well as sheep and goat operations.