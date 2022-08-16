Help nix the Culex mosquito

It was early in the mosquito season when a young cutting horse who had just started training became inflicted with West Nile virus. He didn’t know where he was placing his feet and his gait was off. When the bloodwork came back, it was West Nile. It’s such an easy disease to prevent. As long as the horse is properly vaccinated, there aren’t any breakthrough infections.
With about 10 weeks of treatment, the gelding survived and made a full recovery – which can be rare. Not many horses will recover fully. The survival rate is about 67 percent but there can be lasting side effects.
Since 1999 more than 25,000 cases of West Nile virus encephalitis have been reported in U.S. horses, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners. And horses represent 96.9 percent of all reported non-human-mammalian cases of the disease. With mortality or death rates being as much as 90 percent from mosquito-transmitted diseases, it’s important that horses be protected.
The three big core equine diseases transmitted by mosquitoes are West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalomyelitis and Western equine encephalomyelitis. Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis isn’t typically a problem, but there have been years with outbreaks in specific areas. The diseases can attack and inflame a horse’s nervous system; beware the wide range of symptoms a horse can demonstrate.
Eastern equine encephalomyelitis, Western equine encephalomyelitis and Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis are spread to horses by mosquitoes, which feed on infected birds and rodents that serve as the virus reservoirs. West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds.
Justin Talley is head of the Oklahoma State University-Department for Entomology and Plant Pathology; he previously worked as a livestock entomologist.
“Basically when we talk about West Nile virus, we’re talking about the Culex mosquito,” he said. “It was introduced into the United States from the ‘Old World’ during the start of global trade. Since then the Culex mosquito has adapted well. The biggest challenge is that in addition to feeding on horses, they are also feeding on birds. That’s why they’re so good at transmitting the virus into the horse and human population, making (those populations) the dead-end hosts. Once the virus is in either a horse or human, it doesn’t go into another person.”
We generally see more mosquitoes in late summer or in the fall. The number of cases year-to-year is unpredictable and will vary depending on the bird population, he said. The disease cycle is dependent on that bird-mosquito relationship.
“It’s a cyclical pattern,” he said. “There’s a multitude of birds that can host West Nile virus; when more birds come around is generally when we start seeing active infections. The mosquitoes feed on the birds that have that infection, and an incubation period goes through the mosquito. Then the mosquito becomes the active vector that can transmit West Nile virus into the horse.”
The virus has been documented throughout the continental United States as well as in Mexico and Canada – thus all horses are at risk if they are unprotected.
Moving air plays an important part in mosquito control. Mosquitoes are weak fliers; they can’t fly through moving air. Design as much moving air as possible into the barn and horse stalls; that will be helpful in preventing mosquitos from landing and taking a blood meal from a horse. For barn-fire prevention, be sure to use a livestock fan with an enclosed protected motor instead of a box fan. A true livestock fan will also move more air, deterring mosquitoes – and flies, too. Keep horses inside the barn under fans during prime mosquito-feeding times, which include dusk and dawn.
In addition to moving air, never underestimate the importance of vaccinations and good barn-keeping.
“It’s important to stay on top of your West Nile-virus vaccine and boosters,” Talley said.
He said horse owners should eliminate standing water to deter mosquito-breeding habitats, and should regularly clean a horse’s water trough. Horses are continually exposed to the environment, wildlife and mosquitoes that transmit the core equine diseases. It’s important to follow the American Association of Equine Practitioners core-equine-disease vaccination protocol. Be sure horses are vaccinated yearly against Eastern and Western equine encephalomyelitis, West Nile virus, rabies and tetanus.
Drought doesn’t deter bloodsuckers
Much of the Western half of the United States is enduring historic drought levels, so one might anticipate this year’s mosquito season to be a walk in the park in those areas. That’s not the case.
“Just because we don’t have rain, doesn’t mean we don’t have mosquitoes,” Talley said. “Some of the most significant West Nile-virus-outbreak years have been associated without significant rainfall. Be aware; just because you don’t see water, doesn’t mean there are no breeding areas around.”
The Culex mosquito can populate in unsuspected places. Standing or puddling water is not needed.
“The type of mosquitoes transmitting those equine diseases can develop in muddy water or a storm drain,” he said. “There’s a lot of water you don’t see.”
Even a tiny hole in a tree – with just a bit of water – is enough for the Culex mosquito to repopulate within.
“The thing about mosquitoes is they’re very diverse in the habitat they can modify to, and it’s their adaptive behaviors that allow them to be successful,” he said. “(If) our nighttime temps are above 50 degrees, or daytime is above 80 degrees, that’s the likelihood of when mosquitoes will develop.”
