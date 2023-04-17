They are one of the oldest breeds in the world but Highland cattle have become one of the new favorites with today’s beef farmers.
Highland cattle originated in the Highlands and west coastal islands of Scotland as far back as the 6th Century, able to survive the extremely harsh conditions of the rugged and remote landscape.
Originally there were two distinct classes of cattle – the slightly smaller and usually black and the other larger generally red. Today they are one breed and come in traditional red and black, but also yellow, dun, white, brindle and silver.
Highlands are known for their horns and shaggy appearance, but there’s much more to this breed that makes it a popular choice for farmers, says Josh Krenz, president of the American Highland Cattle Association.
Krenz raises about 40 head on his 100-acre Windland Flats farm in Princeton, MN. He grew up on a dairy farm in Fall Creek, WI so he knows firsthand the differences between Highlands and dairy cows or even other beef cows..
“They are traditionally known for being docile and they have high quality meat that is low in fat and low in cholesterol,” Krenz said.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg – or the horn – to explain the Highlands’ popularity. They are excellent mothers – even first-calf heifers have a strong mothering instinct. They also are easy calvers.
The Highland Performance Program – data collected by breeders – shows the average birth weight is between 56 to 70 pounds, with 97% of the calvings recorded being unassisted. That’s a major plus for cattle giving birth while on pasture or when the owner is not around.
About those horns. Krenz observes that people more familiar with cows are more intimidated by the horns – perhaps because they believe that Highlands are aggressive like some other breeds. While Highlands use the horns for protection and are very adept at using them, they are for the most part a docile breed, with 79% scoring as “exceptionally calm” or “calm” when handled, according to the Highland Performance Program.
They do require some thoughtful handling. “They come with horns and hair and you have to treat them properly with that,” Krenz said.
The hair is actually a double layer, a trait that allowed them to survive in the wet, cold and windy conditions of the Scottish Highlands. It allows them to survive even the harsh sub-zero winters in our northern states. In the summer they need access to shade and plenty of water, Krenz said.
It’s also that thick hair that contributes to the lean meat as Highland cattle have less subcutaneous fat than other breeds. But it’s still tender and lower in cholesterol than other beef, as a University of Missouri study in collaboration with the AHCA and the Highland Cattle Foundation confirmed after testing samples representing all feed systems and regions of the country.
Highland cattle also have longevity. While other European beef breeds like Angus are cycled out when they hit 6 or 7 years old, Highlands keep giving birth. Krenz said the oldest cow that calved on his farm was 20 years old.
So why the increasing popularity in this ancient breed?
Krenz said it started about 10 years ago when Highland cattle became popular as art, with pictures showing up in home decorating stores or on social media feeds. That contributed to hobby farmers starting to acquire the animals.
Then came Covid-19 in 2020 and the impact on the food supply chains. “All these people who had 10 or 20 acres or a thought in their head about running out of meat wanted to raise them,” Krenz said.
Some raise Highlands as grazers, allowing them to slowly mature on their natural diet of grass. Others are cross-breeding Highlands with other breeds, hoping to finish them quicker.
Krenz said he recently sold 15 cows to the owners of a 3,000-acre row crop farm near Fargo. “These row-croppers haven’t had cows on their farm for three generations but wanted to graze their cover crops without investing in sheds or buildings needed for traditional cattle breeds as shelter,” he said. “The breed has just become more progressive with AI and embryos, attracting mainstream cattle producers as well.”
Interested in buying Highland cattle?
The market for Highland cattle is exceptionally strong now but if you are interested in buying, Josh Krenz, president of the American Highland Cattle Association, has some tips.
His first suggestion is to buy directly from an AHCA member, which is the only internationally-recognized Highland registry in the U.S. which is charged with maintaining the integrity of the breed. The AHCA is celebrating its 75th year.
“The website https://www.highlandcattleusa.org is a good resource to start, Krenz said. “There is a direct link https://www.highlandcattleusa.org/Map
that sends people to a new mapping tool. You can put in your addressand search by location and you’ll find all 2,000 of our U.S. members on that map.”
Of course there are others selling Highland cattle, but Krenz cautions that others may not be selling the authentic breed as they could be crossbred. Talking to a local AHCA member will also give you an idea if the cow is the right breed for you and what you intend to use it for, Krenz said.
“Purchase AHCA-registered Highland cattle from a member of the American Highland Cattle Association ensures you are helping maintain the long legacy of the Highland breed,” Krenz said. “It also ensures you are getting what you pay for, and the cattle are actually Highland cattle. Buying AHCA-registered cattle also allows you to see the entire genealogy of your animal, which allows you to make breeding decisions, based on the animal’s whole history.”
Another good resource are the seven regional associations of the American Highland Cattle Association that provide local education and networking opportunities, including Mid-Atlantic Highland Association, Midwest Highland Cattle Association, Mountain States Highland Cattle Association, North Central Highland Cattle Association, Northeast Highland Cattle Association, Northwest Highland Cattle Association, and South Central Highland Cattle Association. Many of these associations have classified advertisements and auctions as well with AHCA-registered cattle.