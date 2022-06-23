Horses need careful consideration

When Korrina Tomes-Hughes – horsewoman, wife and mother of four – acquired a horse who often squealed and kicked out, she told her husband they had a year to solve the issues.
“If a horse isn’t safe, they don’t stay at our house,” she said. “Considering a 1,200-pound horse versus our littlest kid of 40 pounds, there can be no taking chances when it comes to safety.”
It’s important to discuss any behavior-related issues with a veterinarian so she or he can examine the horse for any potential pain and discomfort that may be directing the behavior. And that’s just what that family did.
“You can’t just write (a horse) off for a bad day, or even a bad week,” Tomes-Hughes said. “And when you have a mare, you especially have to make sure she is comfortable.”
To diagnose the issue, her veterinarian examined the mare, Cash Flip Seven, and soon discovered the mare’s estrus cycle was to blame for her at-times-poor behavior.
“When she cycles, she cycles hard; it’s painful for her,” she said.
The problem is common, according to a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania-School of Veterinary Medicine. The study noted several behaviors directly linked to overall physical discomfort, which can often be overlooked and labeled as “mareish.”
The veterinarian recommended two options – spay her or take her out of heat. The family made the decision to put the mare on an altrenogest, which can suppress a mare’s estrus or heat cycle. It reduces undesirable changes in a horse’s behavior and mood. Within three days of the start of treatment, it can effectively suppress estrus in as many as 95 percent of mares.
“(It) has made a world of difference with keeping her out of heat,” Tomes-Hughes said. “She backs in the box easier, and doesn’t have ‘box sweat’ or any gate issues. She doesn’t balk at any of this stuff; she goes in and does her job like there is no tomorrow.”
Cash Flip Seven is now the family’s all-around horse – especially when it comes to team roping and barrels.
“She’s won a lot in the roping world; everybody loves to rope on her,” she said. “And she’s that horse who won’t hit a barrel and will make the same run every time for you.”
An altrenogest requires a prescription from a veterinarian. Dr. Arnold Nagely, a veterinarian with Valley Vet Supply, has also heard success stories from horse owners who incorporate calming supplements into their horse’s daily regimen.
“Calming supplements include specific herbs, vitamins and minerals that can modify the neurotransmitters in the brain, changing the horse’s reaction to stress-inducing environmental factors,” Nagely said. “Magnesium plays an important role in the nervous and muscular systems. An adequate level of magnesium helps with stress management, muscle tension and irritable, unpredictable behavior. Vitamin-B complex also is important in various metabolic functions within the body, and is proven to help relieve anxiety and stress.”
Tomes-Hughes encourages other horse owners not to give up on a horse too soon.
“First make sure your horse is not hurting and in pain,” she said. “So often people try to fix a horse’s attitude before fixing pain. Some are quick to write them off, but every person has their bad days and horses do, too.”
Think calm with children
The daughter of an equestrian and team roper – and granddaughter of a 4-H horsemanship leader and farrier – Payton Wheeler was simply born into the horse world. Smiling ear-to-ear pictured upon her pony, Taco, with a blue ribbon on his bridle, it’s easy to see the family passion runs deep.
For parents with children who dream of getting a horse one day, or maybe already have horses and would like to help start their kids off on the right hoof with horseback riding, consider details to decide where to begin.
Ashley Wheeler – ranch rider, former collegiate equestrian and mom of Payton – said there are three key aspects that helped to encourage her daughter’s love for and involvement with horses.
It’s her decision. – “She loves her pony, Taco – a little Palomino pony with stocking legs and blue eyes. She goes to horse shows with us and she goes out with us when my husband ropes. She’s playing in the arena when we ride. We make sure that it’s her choice and her decision to be involved in horses. Of course my husband and I want her to be involved in horses, but we know that it’s her choice. It has to be a decision that she makes.
“If she wants to ride when she gets home every day, she wants to. But if she says she doesn’t want to ride today, then we’re not going to force it. So anytime she shows interest we support it fully, but we’re never going to say, ‘Hey we have to ride.’ I’ve seen kids who have been forced to ride and as soon as they can stop, they do. We want to encourage them to be involved, whether it’s showing or barrels – whatever – but it needs to be their idea. And while that’s kind of frustrating, at the same time it’s awesome when you see her be excited about it.”
Horse care is a priority. – “We have a similar approach to my dad’s when I was a little kid, Wheeler said. “‘We have these animals and it’s our job to take care of them.’ That’s definitely something that was important to my parents when growing up. Payton continues to get more and more involved in the horses as she gets older. She’s even started helping me clean stalls now. She understands that if it’s hot outside, we need to go check the water for the horses; or that Taco is hungry, and we need to go feed him breakfast.”
She has a kid-safe pony or horse. – “I see a lot of people wanting to get a young horse for their young kids, so they can ‘grow together.’ But I personally think there’s nothing better than a ‘been there, done that’ safe older horse for a kid. I believe these horses know it’s a reward for being good for their earlier parts in life. They get to be brushed on and have bows put into their mane.”
Visit ValleyVet.com for more information.
