Keel-bone fractures global problem

Recent research at the University of Copenhagen indicates that too large eggs in too small hens affect animal welfare. The researchers found that about 85 percent of Danish laying hens suffer from keel-bone fractures.
“We knew there was a problem, but we didn’t expect it to apply to almost all laying hens in the country,” said Ida Thøfner, an assistant professor in the department of veterinary and animal sciences at the University of Copenhagen. “The animals suffer, both when the fracture occurs and afterwards, so we’re dealing with a huge animal-welfare problem here,”
The problem is not just national; it’s global, she said.
She and Jens Peter Christensen, also a professor in the department of veterinary and animal sciences at the University of Copenhagen, have examined almost 4,800 hens in 40 different flocks for keel-bone fractures. They found fractures in about 4,100 of the birds.
“We see these types of fractures in all production systems,” Christensen said. “That is regardless of whether hens are kept in cages, or are organic, barn or free-range hens. It’s a widespread problem in all parts of the industry.”
Fractures usually occur at the tip of the keel bone. The nature of the fractures suggests the hen’s body is strained due to too large eggs, he said.
“If you’ve ever fractured a bone, you know that it hurts,” he said. “A cast and rest isn’t an option for laying hens whose fractures probably hurt a lot and take a long time to heal.”
The researchers also tried to identify the exact cause of the many fractured bones by pointing to the risk factors in play.
“Generally we can see that the larger the eggs and the smaller the hens, the greater the problem,” he said. “Their bodies are simply under too much strain because they’re bred to be small and to lay a lot of large eggs. At the same time we know the keel bone takes a long time to mature. Unfortunately it takes some generations of hen breeding to solve that problem.”
But farmers may be able to reduce the problem quickly and without having to involve breeding companies.
“The earlier the hens enter into production the larger the problem,” Thøfner said. “We’re fairly convinced that one could postpone egg laying for a couple of weeks until the hens are more robust and the keel bone is more resilient to fracturing. Farmers could do that without losing money because the hens will lay eggs for a longer time if this strategy is followed.”
The researchers plan to solicit funding for an intervention project to study the effect of various measures on solving the problem and improving animal welfare. The study recently was published in “Plos One.” Visit journals.plos.org and search for “keel bone fractures” for more information.