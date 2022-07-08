Livestock Roundup

Lamb board offers funding program
The American Lamb Board has combined its two industry funding-support programs, the Local Lamb Promotional Funds Program and the Supplier Cooperative Funds Program. The new program – the Promotional Partnership Program – is designed to create more flexibility for industry partners.
Applications can be made year-round, which allows industry partners to apply for funding as opportunities arise. The program is designed to support local or branded promotions that expand the American Lamb Board’s efforts to build awareness and demand for American lamb.
There are four categories of funding or support available.
• cash sponsorships for events or educational conferences. The category is primarily intended for industry organizations who have existing successful events or conferences that they host regularly with existing sponsorship packages available.
• donation requests for promotional materials from LambResourceCenter.com such as spice tins, reusable grocery bags, hats, aprons and socks, as much as a $100 value. Materials should be used for non-industry events.
• donation requests for lamb products to sample at local events or conferences -- cannot be industry-related -- Requests cannot exceed $1,000, and if the partner is providing the lamb, an invoice is required to reflect reasonable wholesale pricing.
• branded promotional partnerships -- The category is designed for lamb suppliers and direct marketers to help offset the cost of branded marketing and promotional activities. The activities could include but are not limited to participation at events or conferences, development of point-of-sale materials and-or packaging, website design, digital marketing and in-store sampling. The category requires the partner to invest at least 50 percent of the total cost of the project and provide documentation.
All applicants are required to acknowledge American Lamb Board support and provide a short final written report detailing the results. American Lamb Board staff can provide consulting and guidance to industry members who are interested in tapping into its expertise, such as event execution, social media campaigns and website development. Email Rae@AmericanLamb.com for more information.
Cattle producers earn awards
Four producers recently earned awards from the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
The 2022 Cattleman of the Year is Steve Springer of Linden, Wisconsin. Springer is a third-generation beef farmer who has been in the cattle business for about 40 years. He runs a commercial cow-calf operation with almost 250 cows.
Jim and Roxanne Lund of K-Lund Angus near Woodville, Wisconsin, earned the Beef Quality Assurance Award. K-Lund is a commercial cow-calf operation with 170 pairs of Angus females. Spring calving occurs from March to April utilizing a specially designed hoop barn facility. Top-end steer calves are marketed each fall with the lighter steers and heifers being fed out to market locally as freezer beef.
Craig and Vickie Dunnum earned the 2022 Friend of the Cattlemen award after managing the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association Steak Trailer for 3.5 years. The Dunnums operate an organic cow-calf operation near Westby, Wisconsin, and sell most of their cattle locally as freezer beef.
The Environmental Stewardship Award went to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm. The UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm includes a herd of 50 Angus and Red Angus cows. They are also the site of the Wisconsin Beef Improvement Association, the longest-running continuous bull test in the United States. The herd provides hands-on training for students as well as provides the ability to do grazing and environmental research.