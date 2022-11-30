Rotational-deworming risk spurs change

While word may travel fast, change can sometimes happen a bit slower. Such is the case with rotational deworming – an outdated approach that is still used, albeit less as studies indicate.
The approach of rotational deworming goes back more than 40 years. The thought at the time was that horses should have zero parasite eggs in their stools. So owners incorporated deworming every 60 days, using a different dewormer product each time. An effective approach then, decades later it created parasite resistance in horses; the practice inadvertently selected for resistant parasites with each deworming treatment.
Back when dewormers came out they worked well against everything. We were able to deworm every animal with lots of success. But since then, with the introduction of rotational-deworming practices, small strongyles have developed to become the larger problem. They develop resistance more easily. To avoid contributing to further resistance, deworming recommendations needed to change.
The American Association of Equine Practitioners’ Parasite Control Guidelines – an important resource for horse owners to review and discuss with their veterinarians – states, “The true goal of parasite control in horses (and other equids) is to limit parasite infections so animals remain healthy and clinical illness does not develop.”
The goal is not to eradicate all parasites from a particular individual. What is needed are properly timed treatments with effective anthelmintics – administered at the appropriate time of the year – which correspond to the epidemiological cycles of transmission and the relative parasite burdens in individual horses.
Discuss ending rotational deworming
Upon learning that a trainer, barn manager or riding buddy still consistently follows a rotational deworming program, consider the best way to go about a conversation. Start by asking why they think rotational deworming is a good idea – and know that “because that’s the way we’ve always done it” probably isn’t the best answer anymore.
If she or he is open to having a discussion, follow with, “Recent work has shown that rotational deworming promotes resistance in these parasites. To ensure we have long-term success with our deworming program, we might want to consider running fecal-egg counts and deworming horses more selectively based on the results. Doing so will mean fewer dewormers to purchase, and it’s going to offer an idea of the parasite population on the farm. It gives us a lot of information. And at the same time it allows us to deworm horses at the frequency that they really need to be dewormed and with the appropriate products that we need to use.”
American Association of Equine Practitioners guidelines recommend deworming when parasite levels can be at their greatest, during spring and fall. Treatment for bots and tapeworms should be timed to coincide with the end of the fly season for bots and the end of pasture season for tapeworms, typically late fall or early winter.
For foals I recommend deworming every two months until a year old. Foals are prone to ascarids early on; benzimidazole dewormers – also known as “white dewormers” – are recommended. Yearlings and two-year-olds should be dewormed on average three to four times per year – based on their fecal-egg-count results – with either ivermectin or moxidectin, and with praziquantel for tapeworm control in the fall.
As a general best practice adult horses should be treated twice yearly, during spring and fall. Adult horses should be dewormed with either ivermectin or moxidectin, and with praziquantel for tapeworm control in the fall.
Many senior horses become great shedders as they age, which is expected due to diminishing immunity. It’s ideal to treat them as you would a normal adult horse – do a fecal-egg count and based off that, deworm them two to four times per year.
A fecal-egg-count reduction test Ask a veterinarian about performing a yearly fecal-egg count, which will help guide the frequency of deworming treatments a horse specifically needs. Perform a fecal-egg-count reduction test in both foals and adult horses every other year. In herds with large numbers of horses, a fecal-egg-count reduction test does not need to be performed on all horses; six is the recommended number.
Always dose dewormers to the actual weight of the individual horse. Many horse owners do not; they just give the whole thing. They think “If a little bit’s good, more is better, right?” It’s important to weigh them or use a weight tape to dose accurately.
Speak with a veterinarian for more information tailored to a horse’s individual needs.
