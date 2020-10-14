New technology is capitalizing on the power of artificial intelligence to build a database of facial-recognition technology for the cattle industry. The technology can scan cattle and later be used for tracking the animal throughout its life.
“The technology is based on the geometry of the human face,” said KC Olson, Kansas State University-Extension beef-cattle scientist. “It uses intricate biometric measurements to put a permanent identification on a human being so that later – when that person needs to board a flight for example – the technology will identify who they are. The technology for humans is about 100 percent accurate. Why can’t we have something like that for beef cattle, which could be used to create a national animal-disease traceability system? The need for such a system has never been greater. We need protection against a foreign animal disease or … possible malfeasance by somebody who’s an enemy of this nation.”
Olson and a group of experts in computer engineering, veterinary medicine and animal science at Kansas State began discussing the idea in 2019.
“Initially we made short videos of 1,000 feeder cattle that were restrained in a chute, taking a panoramic view of each calf’s head,” Olson said.
From the videos computer engineers parsed individual images of each cow’s head and uploaded them to a neural network – a form of artificial intelligence. Once the pictures are loaded the system teaches itself which biometric measurements are critical.
The team recently tested the network’s reliability. They found that the technology was accurate 94 percent of the time.
“Given the fact this was a really small data set, there are some risks,” Olson said. “You can actually over-train a neural network so that it becomes really good with the database that was used to create it, but it’s a little helpless when you give it new material. The major limitation now is the size of the database. The bigger it becomes the greater the accuracy becomes. Achieving buy-in from the beef industry is absolutely essential to make this as robust as possible.”
Kansas State researchers are working with Black Hereford Holdings of Kansas City, Missouri, to build a smartphone app called Cattletracs. It will enable producers to submit pictures of their cattle. The app is due to be released soon, but its full capability is unlikely to be in place for several months, Olson said.
An animal could be read into the database anytime, such as at the first point of sale after leaving its ranch of origin or any time after that.
“We do know there can be economic incentives for animals with desired traits, and this system could help with that,” Olson said. “But we would potentially get a lot more, including that all-critical element of biosecurity for our industry. The thinking is that this will eventually be applicable to most mammalian livestock species such as hogs and dairy cattle.”
Visit cattletracs.com or contact kcolson@k-state.edu for more information.