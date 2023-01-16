Dairy processor develops 'poo power'

A dairy-processing company in the United Kingdom is trying to develop long-term use of “poo power” instead of diesel to run some of its milk tankers in a bid to cut its carbon footprint.
Farmer-owned Arla states it wants to further use the renewable-energy source more in homes and “patteries” following a successful trial. That trial saw the company convert the manure from 500 cows into 27,000 kilograms of biofuel – about 7,133 gallons – to power its delivery trucks. It developed a fuel station on one of the farms that supply Arla with milk. The three-month trial reduced its carbon impact by 80 tonnes during that time period, helping boost the company’s sustainability efforts.
The trial marked the first time those farmers were able to send cow manure to a nearby anaerobic-digestion plant, where it was broken down into different components – including clean bio-methane – and converted into usable fuel. The trial makes Arla the first UK business to use waste from its own farms to generate power for its fleet. The process also created nutrient-rich natural fertilizer, which Arla farmers could put back on to farms – making it an entirely closed loop, something that hasn’t been done before.
Graham Wilkinson, Arla agriculture director, said, “Using manure from our farms is helping us reduce our waste and rely less on air-polluting fossil fuels so it’s a no-brainer for us. With the help of our farmers and partners, we have a fully closed loop – which at scale could be revolutionary in helping fuel a greener future.”
The three-month test involved two special Arla tankers – that had been adapted to run on biofuel – transporting milk between dairy-processing sites. Together they covered about 90,000 kilometers – about 55,900 miles – and helped reduce Arla’s carbon impact by 80 tonnes, the equivalent to 23 car journeys around the world.
Proving that muck is just as important as milk, Arla used manure from 500 cows. That’s about 190 tonnes of slurry each week, used to create the 27,000 kilograms of biofuel to power the trial vehicles. Arla launched the UK’s first cow-powered fuel station on one of the farms taking part in Winslow, Buckinghamshire, England.
Arla farmer Ian Barker, who was involved in the trial, said, “Many of us recognize how valuable a cow’s milk is, but many aren’t aware that manure is just as important. Processing cow manure in this manner provides us with a limitless source of energy, plus the digestate, or solid matter, left over after the process makes an even richer fertilizer for my fields – so it’s a win-win.”
Arla is using the trial to assess opportunities for scaling up poo-powered transport opportunities across its value chain and for other uses of energy.
Arla stated, “The trial we ran last year on the tankers was really successful but replicating this at scale takes a lot of time and investment. We will be increasing our work in this area. But like our work on renewable energy using cow poo, to scale we need a much-broader conversation with government around the UK’s energy infrastructure.”
Arla is also investigating the opportunities of using the slurry from its 460,000 cows to power more than 1.2 million UK homes each year. It has also created AA-size rechargeable “cow patteries” as an extra renewable-energy solution.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.