Farmers on high alert

Farmers across Europe are on high alert as wildfires rage out of control, fueled by record-breaking high temperatures and winds. Thousands of hectares of grassland, grain crops and vegetables have already been scorched as weather systems drive hot air north from Africa into Europe.

Spain and Portugal were in the firing line first but the hot temperatures quickly spread into central Europe and the United Kingdom. Across Europe the mercury has reached 40 degrees Celsius in many areas – 104 degrees Fahrenheit – and in the UK a weather warning was issued when temperatures went to more than 40C for the first time in history.

The tinderbox drought conditions are proving tough for crops that are in extreme demand due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has already threatened global grain supplies. Wildfires have already wiped out residential properties in western Europe and have scorched farmland – decimating the harvest that is already underway.

Farmers have been urged to have tractors connected to cultivators at all times so they can urgently carve out fire breaks in the crops should fires start.

Tom Martin is a crop farmer in Cambridgeshire, UK, and has already helped save a neighbor’s crop.

“If you have an idle tractor that isn’t connected to a cultivator right now, please stop everything, go and hook them up,” he said. “A hero on our team saved a neighbor’s crop and probably most of ours due to some quick thinking and smart, speedy action.”

Some of the most productive farmland regions in Italy have not seen rain for more than 200 days, hurting crop yields. Farmer groups there have said they fear production will decrease by 30 percent or perhaps more, especially for grain.

In France fires have spread across 20,000 hectares in the countryside, surrounding Bordeaux since July 12 – forcing a total of 34,000 people to evacuate their homes.

And in Hungary, its agriculture ministry has said that as of the beginning of the month it had received 8,413 drought-damage notifications covering 322,000 hectares in 2022, which represents three times the area of any previous first half of a year.

The European Commission has predicted that this year’s total yield of cereal crops – including wheat, barley and corn – will be 2.5 percent less than 2021 due to the ongoing dry weather.

Meanwhile the extreme temperatures are making their way into more northern and eastern countries within Europe, putting farmers there on crop-watch duties 24 hours per day.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

United States, Ukraine partner for farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to enhance coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian agricultural and food sectors as well as to build a strategic partnership to address food security.

“Since February the world has witnessed Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the disruption it’s causing to agricultural production, trade, and most importantly, food security,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Russia’s actions are posing major threats not only to the people of Ukraine but to countries in Africa and the Middle East that rely on the grains and other staples produced in Ukraine. Russia is using food as a weapon and a tool of war to threaten the livelihoods of those around the world, and that is something the agriculture community cannot and will not stand for.

“Ukraine needs the world’s support. I met with Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi to express the USDA’s commitment to helping rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s agricultural sector. This (Memorandum of Understanding) will amplify the strategic partnership between our two nations and leverage our collective strength to enhance productivity, address supply-chain issues and identify food-security challenges. This is an important step forward and when implemented will allow us to better fight global food insecurity together.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will establish a three-year partnership driven by the need to address the economic disruptions in the United States and worldwide due to the Russian war on Ukraine. It’s the latest action being taken by the USDA as the Biden-Harris Administration addresses those problems through an all-of-government approach.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding the United States and Ukraine will agree to the consistent exchange of information and expertise regarding crop production, emerging technologies, climate-smart practices, food security and supply-chain issues to boost productivity and enhance both agricultural sectors. The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will also mobilize its resources to provide Ukraine technical assistance for animal health, biosecurity, and sanitary and phytosanitary controls. It plans to utilize the Borlaug Fellowship Program and re-establish the Cochran Fellowship Program to enhance U.S.-Ukraine collaboration and research as Ukraine rebuilds its agricultural sector. – from the USDA

