Farmers on high alert

Farmers across Europe are on high alert as wildfires rage out of control, fueled by record-breaking high temperatures and winds. Thousands of hectares of grassland, grain crops and vegetables have already been scorched as weather systems drive hot air north from Africa into Europe.
Spain and Portugal were in the firing line first but the hot temperatures quickly spread into central Europe and the United Kingdom. Across Europe the mercury has reached 40 degrees Celsius in many areas – 104 degrees Fahrenheit – and in the UK a weather warning was issued when temperatures went to more than 40C for the first time in history.
The tinderbox drought conditions are proving tough for crops that are in extreme demand due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has already threatened global grain supplies. Wildfires have already wiped out residential properties in western Europe and have scorched farmland – decimating the harvest that is already underway.
Farmers have been urged to have tractors connected to cultivators at all times so they can urgently carve out fire breaks in the crops should fires start.
Tom Martin is a crop farmer in Cambridgeshire, UK, and has already helped save a neighbor’s crop.
People are also reading…
“If you have an idle tractor that isn’t connected to a cultivator right now, please stop everything, go and hook them up,” he said. “A hero on our team saved a neighbor’s crop and probably most of ours due to some quick thinking and smart, speedy action.”
Some of the most productive farmland regions in Italy have not seen rain for more than 200 days, hurting crop yields. Farmer groups there have said they fear production will decrease by 30 percent or perhaps more, especially for grain.
In France fires have spread across 20,000 hectares in the countryside, surrounding Bordeaux since July 12 – forcing a total of 34,000 people to evacuate their homes.
And in Hungary, its agriculture ministry has said that as of the beginning of the month it had received 8,413 drought-damage notifications covering 322,000 hectares in 2022, which represents three times the area of any previous first half of a year.
The European Commission has predicted that this year’s total yield of cereal crops – including wheat, barley and corn – will be 2.5 percent less than 2021 due to the ongoing dry weather.
Meanwhile the extreme temperatures are making their way into more northern and eastern countries within Europe, putting farmers there on crop-watch duties 24 hours per day.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.