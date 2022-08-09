Grain ships leave Ukraine ports

UKRAINE – Thousands of tonnes of grain and sunflower oil have left Ukrainian ports on five ships that have secured safe passage out of the war zone. Following the successful journey of the first grain ship this past week, four ships left this week. Several other vessels are preparing to transport the in-demand grain to customers.
Following weeks of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a safe-passage deal was signed in Istanbul, Turkey, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. A green light was given to ships to restart exporting grain to countries in desperate need of supplies. A total of 26,000 tonnes of corn left the port of Odesa on Aug. 1 onboard the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, sailing to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.
Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, said, “Ukraine, together with our partners, has taken another step today in preventing world hunger.”
He said the lifting of the blockade would give Ukraine’s economy $1 billion in foreign-exchange revenue.
Since the war began Russia had blocked the ports in Ukraine and mined the waters to prevent any grain exports to leave the country by ship. The Russian blockade has stoked a worldwide grain shortage that has caused the UN to warn of a looming hunger catastrophe. Ukraine has always been one of the world’s biggest producers of grain and sunflower seeds; this past year its farmers accounted for 10 percent of global wheat exports.
Food prices have escalated around the world since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. That’s pushed numerous poorer nations to the brink of starvation.
The latest ships left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, bound first for Turkey. There they will be inspected before traveling on to other final destinations in Italy and China.
Ukrainian Agrarian Council deputy chairman Denys Marchuk said, “Ukraine has proved that it abides by its obligations. After the signing of the Istanbul agreement, the first ship with 24,000 tons of corn has already passed through the green corridor.
“It was a good start. Another 16 ships, which could not go through to the sea with the start of full-scale hostilities, are waiting for their turn. We plan to move through the green corridor but then everything depends on our partners, in particular Turkey.
“As soon as they report that they are ready to accept new cargoes of Ukrainian agricultural products, the ships will leave.”
About 30 percent of this year’s harvest in Ukraine has already been completed, which is about 12 million tonnes of grain. But storage and export-transport challenges still exist.
Marchuk said, “During this marketing year it will be necessary to export 50 million tonnes. If the export does not fully work, then it will be necessary to ship the specified amount by alternative routes for three years.”
He said there’s currently an initiative to open other seaports, in particular in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.
“We lost part of the elevators during the full-scale war,” he said. “Taking into account the need to preserve both the remains and the new harvest, the (Ukrainian Agrarian Council) from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy initiated the maximum involvement of alternative preservation mechanisms.
“As a result, taxation was abolished for alternative storage systems – in particular, polymer sleeves. After all, we expect a harvest at the level of 55 million to 60 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds with domestic consumption of 20 million tonnes.”
Meanwhile Russia is being accused of deliberately shelling the house of a leading Ukrainian grain businessman, killing both he and his wife.
Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, 74, was the founder and owner of Nibulon, which specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn. The company is headquartered in the port city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, to the east of Odesa.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said the attack was deliberate.
He said, “In my opinion the death of Oleksiy Vadaturskyi was not an accident, but a thought-out deliberate murder.”
The Russian missile struck the bedroom of Vadaturskyi’s house, he said; it was the only building to be struck in the district. In the early days of the war, several of the agricultural businesses owned by Vadatursky were also targeted and shelled by the Russians.
It’s been reported that the grain merchant had been in recent discussions about how to start more crops moving from Ukraine. He had created storage facilities to help local farmers store this year’s harvest.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.