Green Beret braves farm-demining mission

UKRAINE – A former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret with eight combat deployments to Afghanistan has just completed a personal mission to clear farmland of landmines in war-torn Ukraine.
Risking his own life to help the Ukrainian people, Ryan Hendrickson spent the past month searching for and diffusing hundreds of landmines left by the retreating Russian soldiers. And he located and made safe many booby-trap bombs – left in haste by the soldiers – that could have caused serious injury or death to innocent local civilians who may have unwittingly triggered them.
Originally from Oregon, Hendrickson has also completed enlistments in both the Navy and Air Force. He’s been decorated with the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal with Valor.
After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, Hendrickson said he felt a calling to assist the people of Ukraine. He subsequently quit his job and flew out. He first began helping with the humanitarian effort. But with the skills gained in Afghanistan, he began clearing farmland and rural dwellings of landmines.
“In Afghanistan I had spent most of my time on combat missions clearing the route of (improvised explosive devices) and mines as my (Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha) team would move to whichever target we had. I found many IEDs and landmines during my eight deployments in Afghanistan.”
As the Ukrainians return to their homes in the unoccupied areas they face the dangers of landmines on their properties. Farmers who are trying to enter their fields to sow and harvest crops face the imminent danger of hitting landmines. Numerous tractors and other farm equipment have already exploded after hitting those well-hidden landmines, resulting in serious injuries to the drivers. In a number of extreme incidents drivers were sadly killed.
“The Ukrainian military is so bogged down with the war effort that the clearance operations to make these villages and farms safe for civilians often are neglected due to workforce shortages,” Hendrickson said. “I volunteered my services to help clear farmland of landmines and was assisted some of the days by local military personnel. I run my own ‘Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Project for Ukraine.’ I have to raise funds via donations to help me obtaining proper equipment, such as specialized metal detectors, and with logistics.”
Hendrickson has been concentrating his efforts in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, where the fighting is currently at its most intense. One farmer had already driven his combine over a landmine there, resulting in it being blown over in the field.
“Thankfully the farmer survived,” Hendrickson said. “However his land was infested with mines; in one day we removed 100 mines from his fields. I can’t explain in words how happy he was that day.”
Farmers in Ukraine are eager to harvest their crops this fall but know there could be life-taking dangers submerged below the soil. With the Ukraine army being busy, people like Hendrickson are needed to help make the fields safer.
But even with his experienced hands, the dangers of landmines can still challenge him.
“It really is a game of cat and explosive mouse,” he said. “You’re scared, you’re anxious, you’re concentrated. You’re dealing with explosives. The good thing about it is, I can do all the right moves in the world. That one wrong move, I’m probably not going to know about it anyway.”
Hendrickson and his helpers diffused and lifted a total of 334 mines from various fields during August, an impressive tally given the dangerous circumstances. All the mines they uncover are handed over to the Ukrainian Army. The duds are detonated by Hendrickson, or marked in the ground with coordinates recorded and sent to the army.
Now he’s returning home to recharge his own battery and prepare for his next mission, which he hopes will see him return to Ukraine for more landmine clearance.
“The donations are still coming in but I need to raise around $75,000 to take on another trip out,” he said. “Each mine detector costs $3,500. As well as removing landmines I also train Ukrainians on how to de-mine and use the mine detectors. As I’m heading back home I have already donated my detectors to the Ukrainian units I have trained so they can carry on the essential work in my absence.
“There’s a lot more work to do in Ukraine to make the farms and properties safe and free of landmines. The task to demine Ukraine is daunting but we take it one farm, one village and one field at a time, spreading hope as we go.”
Visit linktr.ee/rmhendrickson.tipofthespear to donate to Hendrickson’s mission. Visit www.facebook.com/tipofthespearrmh to follow Hendrickson on Facebook and to view videos of him demining Ukrainian fields.
