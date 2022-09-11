 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green Beret braves farm-demining mission

UKRAINE – A former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret with eight combat deployments to Afghanistan has just completed a personal mission to clear farmland of landmines in war-torn Ukraine.

Risking his own life to help the Ukrainian people, Ryan Hendrickson spent the past month searching for and diffusing hundreds of landmines left by the retreating Russian soldiers. And he located and made safe many booby-trap bombs – left in haste by the soldiers – that could have caused serious injury or death to innocent local civilians who may have unwittingly triggered them.

Originally from Oregon, Hendrickson has also completed enlistments in both the Navy and Air Force. He’s been decorated with the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, Hendrickson said he felt a calling to assist the people of Ukraine. He subsequently quit his job and flew out. He first began helping with the humanitarian effort. But with the skills gained in Afghanistan, he began clearing farmland and rural dwellings of landmines.

“In Afghanistan I had spent most of my time on combat missions clearing the route of (improvised explosive devices) and mines as my (Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha) team would move to whichever target we had. I found many IEDs and landmines during my eight deployments in Afghanistan.”

Key to defuse

A special key is used to diffuse a landmine before the fuse is taken out.

As the Ukrainians return to their homes in the unoccupied areas they face the dangers of landmines on their properties. Farmers who are trying to enter their fields to sow and harvest crops face the imminent danger of hitting landmines. Numerous tractors and other farm equipment have already exploded after hitting those well-hidden landmines, resulting in serious injuries to the drivers. In a number of extreme incidents drivers were sadly killed.

“The Ukrainian military is so bogged down with the war effort that the clearance operations to make these villages and farms safe for civilians often are neglected due to workforce shortages,” Hendrickson said. “I volunteered my services to help clear farmland of landmines and was assisted some of the days by local military personnel. I run my own ‘Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Project for Ukraine.’ I have to raise funds via donations to help me obtaining proper equipment, such as specialized metal detectors, and with logistics.”

Hendrickson defusing mines

Mines are diffused on-site by Ryan Hendrickson to make them safe. 

Hendrickson has been concentrating his efforts in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, where the fighting is currently at its most intense. One farmer had already driven his combine over a landmine there, resulting in it being blown over in the field.

Combine in field exploded

The driver of a combine is lucky to survive when it hits a landmine; the machine was blown off its wheels.

“Thankfully the farmer survived,” Hendrickson said. “However his land was infested with mines; in one day we removed 100 mines from his fields. I can’t explain in words how happy he was that day.”

Farmers in Ukraine are eager to harvest their crops this fall but know there could be life-taking dangers submerged below the soil. With the Ukraine army being busy, people like Hendrickson are needed to help make the fields safer.

Mine in ground

Mines are well-buried in the soil and hidden by overgrown foliage. 

But even with his experienced hands, the dangers of landmines can still challenge him.

“It really is a game of cat and explosive mouse,” he said. “You’re scared, you’re anxious, you’re concentrated. You’re dealing with explosives. The good thing about it is, I can do all the right moves in the world. That one wrong move, I’m probably not going to know about it anyway.”

Ryan Hendrickson working

Ryan Hendrickson works in challenging terrain to find landmines. 

Hendrickson and his helpers diffused and lifted a total of 334 mines from various fields during August, an impressive tally given the dangerous circumstances. All the mines they uncover are handed over to the Ukrainian Army. The duds are detonated by Hendrickson, or marked in the ground with coordinates recorded and sent to the army.

Ryan Hendrickson trains others

Ryan Hendrickson trains Ukrainian units to use mine detectors. 

Now he’s returning home to recharge his own battery and prepare for his next mission, which he hopes will see him return to Ukraine for more landmine clearance.

“The donations are still coming in but I need to raise around $75,000 to take on another trip out,” he said. “Each mine detector costs $3,500. As well as removing landmines I also train Ukrainians on how to de-mine and use the mine detectors. As I’m heading back home I have already donated my detectors to the Ukrainian units I have trained so they can carry on the essential work in my absence.

“There’s a lot more work to do in Ukraine to make the farms and properties safe and free of landmines. The task to demine Ukraine is daunting but we take it one farm, one village and one field at a time, spreading hope as we go.”

Visit linktr.ee/rmhendrickson.tipofthespear to donate to Hendrickson’s mission. Visit www.facebook.com/tipofthespearrmh to follow Hendrickson on Facebook and to view videos of him demining Ukrainian fields.

Download PDF Map of Ukraine and surrounding area

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

United States, Ukraine partner for farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to enhance coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian agricultural and food sectors as well as to build a strategic partnership to address food security.

“Since February the world has witnessed Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the disruption it’s causing to agricultural production, trade, and most importantly, food security,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Russia’s actions are posing major threats not only to the people of Ukraine but to countries in Africa and the Middle East that rely on the grains and other staples produced in Ukraine. Russia is using food as a weapon and a tool of war to threaten the livelihoods of those around the world, and that is something the agriculture community cannot and will not stand for.

“Ukraine needs the world’s support. I met with Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi to express the USDA’s commitment to helping rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s agricultural sector. This (Memorandum of Understanding) will amplify the strategic partnership between our two nations and leverage our collective strength to enhance productivity, address supply-chain issues and identify food-security challenges. This is an important step forward and when implemented will allow us to better fight global food insecurity together.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will establish a three-year partnership driven by the need to address the economic disruptions in the United States and worldwide due to the Russian war on Ukraine. It’s the latest action being taken by the USDA as the Biden-Harris Administration addresses those problems through an all-of-government approach.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding the United States and Ukraine will agree to the consistent exchange of information and expertise regarding crop production, emerging technologies, climate-smart practices, food security and supply-chain issues to boost productivity and enhance both agricultural sectors. The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will also mobilize its resources to provide Ukraine technical assistance for animal health, biosecurity, and sanitary and phytosanitary controls. It plans to utilize the Borlaug Fellowship Program and re-establish the Cochran Fellowship Program to enhance U.S.-Ukraine collaboration and research as Ukraine rebuilds its agricultural sector. – from the USDA

