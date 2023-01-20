Slurry can produce plant protein

Livestock farmers are facing uphill battles about how to dispose of slurry on their farms, but new research has shown a plan to use the waste to grow animal-feed protein.
Research studies at the Aberystwyth University in Wales are investigating how farmers could use slurry and waste water to grow duckweed, a Welsh native plant. Described as a miracle plant due to its fast-growing nature and ability to clean waste water, duckweed can also provide a valuable protein source for feeding livestock.
Duckweed is an aquatic plant of the family Lemnaceae. It’s a rich source of protein and also contains cell-wall materials. Spirodela, Lemna and Wolffia are the most available species of duckweeds.
The work of researchers at Aberystwyth University and a team at University College Cork in Ireland could be a benefit for beef and dairy farmers by reducing their reliance on protein-rich feed such as soy. The researchers noted that, with a single cow producing as much as 132 pounds of waste per day, storing slurry is a significant cost for farmers. Duckweed’s wastewater-cleansing properties could also help improve water quality in rivers, lakes and coastal areas.
Dylan Gwynn-Jones is leading the project at Aberystwyth University-Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences.
“We are very keen for farmers and the wider agriculture sector to get involved in the project,” he said. “With expected increases in global food production, there is a pressing need for agriculture to be carbon-friendly while protecting water quality and biodiversity.
“By helping the agricultural industry develop technology to produce valuable green protein from waste, the research effectively allows farmers to make money from muck. Native duckweeds can make slurry a valuable resource. They are amongst the fastest growing plants; they are tolerant of ammonium, which is found in slurry; and they produce valuable essential amino acids that make it a promising feedstock.”
The project applies the team’s knowledge of hydroponics and waste management to develop plant-growth systems supplied with nutrients sourced from animal waste.
The US$1.75 million “Brainwaves” project – Bilateral Regional Accord between Ireland and Wales for Agricultural Valorisation and Environmental Sustainability – is partly funded by US$1.25 million from the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation Programme. It builds on previously successful collaborations between Aberystwyth and Cork universities.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.