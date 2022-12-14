Young leader works through death, invasion

SUMY OBLAST, Ukraine – At just 29 years old, Dmytro Kobzarenko is quite young to be leading a major agricultural-machinery-manufacturing business in Ukraine, especially in the middle of a war. But he has no choice.
Just two years ago Kobzarenko lost his father and the company founder, Anatoliy Kobzarenko, to COVID-19. Dmytro Kobzarenko needed to immediately take over the family business. Then in February 2022 came the Russian war in Ukraine, which was another huge challenge to the young businessman.
The Kobzarenko company was founded in 1993 by Anatoliy Kobzarenko. It originally made wheelbarrows, carts and wagons for family-owned farms and small agricultural enterprises. It’s based in the Sumy Oblast region of Ukraine, but as the business grew a second manufacturing facility was opened in 2020 in Kleszczow in central Poland.
Currently the company manufactures 20 types of trailers, carts and wagons along with other machinery; it’s the biggest manufacturer of trailers in Ukraine. It turned over 60 million euros in 2021. But the war is currently having a major effect on that, given the Ukrainian facility was shut for some time.
Sumy was one of the first regions stormed when Russia launched Feb. 24 its latest invasion of Ukraine. That attack was stalled thanks to the heroic efforts of local defense forces. After weeks of intensive fighting the Russian forces retreated to focus on the Donbas region to the south, where the war is ongoing as well as in other areas close by.
“It has been a challenging few years for us given the untimely death of my father at only 55 years old, plus the ongoing Russian war in my country,” Dmytro Kobzarenko said. “After the war started the Russian soldiers camped close to our factory in Ukraine. We were very concerned about the factory, our workers and our diesel supplies there.
“The Russians were stealing diesel all over the country so we decided to pump our supply, which was over 300 tonnes, into our mobile tankers and hide them in the forest. Luckily our mission was a success and they never found any of our supply.
“In fact, we were very fortunate as our factory was not damaged at all by the invaders.”
Even though the Russians retreated, electricity supplies to the factory have been intermittent due to a targeted campaign by the Russians to bomb and destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“We were receiving electricity for two hours (and) then it was off for two hours, and so on,” he said. “We couldn’t run the factory with that so we had to install four generators at 1.5 megawatts to give us power to operate.”
About 1,000 people are employed in the Ukraine factory, so it’s vital the business keeps running to support them.
“We export to 30 countries around the world,” Kobzarenko said. “Romania is a big market for us; over 95 percent of the grain carts operating there are ours. We are continuing to manufacture as best we can while hoping this war ends very soon.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.