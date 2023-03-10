Sjur Testhal and his father, Erik Testhal, must have been amazed in 1855 when they arrived in Iowa from Norway, to see wide prairies of black fertile soil filled with wildflowers and high grass. Sjur Testhal bought 80 acres in 1884 to start farming in the new paradise.
Lee Tesdell – the spelling changed at some point – says he often thinks of his great-grandfather as he works on that Tesdell Century Farm near Slater in Polk County, Iowa.
“The prairie wasn’t plowed yet, not broken yet; it would be fascinating to go back all those years and see what they saw,” he said. “The Norwegians here came mostly from the Etne area. When they got here the first thing they did was found a church, a Lutheran church, and they called it Palestine. They thought this was the land of milk and honey. The church is still here. I’ve been to Etne and it’s just rocky hillside with little patches of hay. It must have been a tough life there.”
He’s working on establishing prairie strips – strips that bring back that long-ago time.
“I’ve always been interested in conservation,” he said. “I’ve put in place a number of practices – edge-of-field and in-field. In-field are no-till and cover crops. Edge of field are prairie strips, stream buffers, saturated buffers, wood-chip bioreactors and terraces.
“I built three terraces in 1991, trying to reduce surface runoff and soil erosion. Then in November 2018 we seeded them to prairie grass, prairie seed. We widened the strips so we have three 40-foot-wide strips, each on a terrace across the farm north to south. This is year five and it’s starting to look really nice in the summer with all the prairie flowers and native grass.”
The seed was a 70-species mix he bought from Allendan Seed Company in Winterset, Iowa.
Tesdell, a professor emeritus at Minnesota State University-Mankato, calls himself a part-time farmer. He raises crossbred Polypay sheep – sheep that were developed in the United States and look somewhat like a Dorset, with white faces. They produce vigorous lambs, he said, of 8 to 10 pounds. He raises hay for the sheep, hiring a neighbor to bale it. His house is a half-mile from his 80 acres, which is cash-cropped in corn and soybeans by a neighbor.
“I’m highly engaged in the management,” he said. “I can look out the window and see what’s going on down there. We do a lot of field days. I produce a lot of electricity with solars, what I like to call harvesting the sun. I drive an electric car; I try to charge it on sunny days like today. I like doing chores; I love lambing times, which are coming up. I market lamb on Iowa Food Coop in Des Moines; it’s online ordering. I take orders in every other week for pickup.”
He contacted Iowa State University in 2017 to ask about prairie strips, which he had read about in a newsletter from Practical Farmers of Iowa. He talked to his renter, saying it’s extremely important for landlords and renters to work together for conservation practices.
“We know that about 60 percent of Iowa farmland is rented from the owners,” he said. “That’s a big number. If the landlords aren’t on-board with conservation, including strips, then these conservations practices aren’t going to be implemented. The renter is interested in maximizing bushels.
“When we say farmers, do we mean the renter or the landlord? Landlords need to take the long view. The landlord needs to think, ‘Okay, in 100 years what do I want this farm to look like? In 250 years?’”
He said there are four reasons he created the strips.
• erosion control to increase control of terraces
• greater water infiltration so when we have rain the water follows the roots down and drains more slowly from the landscape
• grazing the sheep – They don’t eat everything, which is fine. It’s interesting to watch them because they like certain things and not others.
• It’s interesting to go out there with the grandkids and see what the prairie was like, identifying species and going for a bird walk.
Marshall McDaniel with the Iowa State University-Department of Agronomy is part of the program that Tesdell connected with. Test prairie strips were established in 2007. Researchers began strips on 88 commercial farms in 2014. Currently the program includes more than 15,000 acres of prairie strips protecting more than 150,000 cropland acres in 15 states.
“Why are strips growing so fast?” McDaniel said. “They have disproportional benefits – from putting aside only 10 percent of cropland.”
• 37 percent less runoff
• 95 percent less sediment loss
• 77 percent less surface phosphorus loss
• 38 percent less nitrogen loss
• 72 percent less nitrate in ground water
“Strips are usually 10-20 feet wide,” he said. “So how does the strip affect adjacent soils? It’s likely the strips are affecting the surrounding crops. (We think) the perennials are changing the micro-climate around them. The strips are slowing down sediments; they’re a backstop to nutrients at the edge of the strip.
“Some roots can grow miles long so we might expect some roots reaching out into crops. They’re using nutrients so that could affect crops on the down slope. There’s a lot of mechanisms in ways that prairie strips affect soil.”
Research indicates that strips have a slight effect on early surrounding-crop growth but little to no effect on crop yield. Michigan State University has some flat experimental plots, he said, but one important component to prairie strips is their ability to slow water running downhill for farms with sloped fields. They also work well with contour.
“Farmers who have done it are really excited about it,” McDaniel said. “They love having folks come out for field days.”
There are cost-shares and options to help with establishment of prairie strips. Tesdell rented a seeder from the Polk County Conservation Board at the cost of about $15 per acre. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has programs that help – the Conservation Reserve Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners Program works with landowners, as does Pheasants Forever and Trees Forever.
Visit www.nrem.iastate.edu/research/strips and www.allendanseed.com/seed and soilhealthnexus.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.