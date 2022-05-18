Success: Beef, bees, bluebirds thrive

Marathon County staff
BEVENT, Wis. – To the sound of wind chimes, Jeff Pawlowski describes his land-management style as “watching nature and trying to imitate it.” A skilled welder, he created the wind chimes using old acetylene tanks and sawblades, along with other metal pieces he gathered.
Although he enjoys building those wind chimes, Pawlowski’s true passion is his farm. He and his son, Luther Pawlowski, raise beef and bees on land where the Plover River slices through the middle of his acres near Bevent.
The farm is a mix of rolling pasture, hayland and wooded acres. The Pawlowskis partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, using the Regional Conservation Partnership Program to provide additional habitat for monarch butterflies. He seeded an area with plants valuable to the butterflies; many milkweed plants are already present in the second year of the seeding. Monarchs depend on milkweed to feed and lay their eggs during migration. Milkweed also supports other pollinators such as bees vital to agriculture. It provides homes for beneficial insects that control the spread of destructive insects.
People are also reading…
Pawlowski has installed bluebird-nest boxes, and planted trees and shrubs for wildlife food. The nest activity was a success; in the first year, both bluebird houses were used. Since then he made 12 more bluebird houses on his own. This past fall he saw 15 bluebirds gather on the fence before migration.
After becoming aware of the importance of beneficial insects, Pawlowski manages his fence lines differently than he did before. He limits the amount he mows underneath the bottom wire. That lets goldenrod and other wildflowers grow to help feed his 14 hives of bees as well as other pollinators. He pays special attention to removing buckthorn seedlings underneath the fence. The bees have responded by increasing their numbers and producing more pounds of honey.
He uses his “watch and learn” management style to rotationally graze his Simmental cattle herd. The cattle have learned to cross the rushing river once each summer to go to the pasture on the other side. He merely needs to call and they follow him to the next paddock. He markets the animals for meat plus sells bulls with excellent-quality genetics and tame demeanor.
The Regional Conservation Partnership Program has increased Pawlowski’s awareness of the birds, wildflowers and insects around his farm. Now he has more beneficial plants, animals and insects to watch and learn from.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.