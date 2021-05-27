Seaweed, digesters attack methane

The dairy industry could potentially reach climate neutrality; the California dairy industry is moving in that direction. That’s due in large part to the state’s incentive to dairy farmers to install covered lagoon digesters and implementing a carbon-credit system, said Frank Mitloehner, an animal-science professor and a University of California-Extension air-quality specialist.
The dairy industry will likely move further to climate neutrality by using feed additives developed to reduce enteric-methane emissions – aka cow burps. Researchers at the University of California-Davis recently published a study showing that beef cattle fed a seaweed additive reduced methane emissions by as much as 82 percent.
While more research needs to be done, feeding small amounts of the seaweed could help both beef and dairy farmers reduce methane emissions, said Ermias Kebreab, a professor of animal science at the University of California. Asparagopsis taxiformis – a red seaweed – inhibits an enzyme in a cow’s digestive system that contributes to enteric methane emissions.
There has been research on five feed additives that could reduce enteric methane from 10 percent to 50 percent, Mitloehner said. The Swiss company Agolin S.A. already has introduced a feed additive comprised of coriander, clove and carrot extracts. Nestle S.A. has partnered with Agolin to feed the additive to a number of cows in Nestle’s supply chain. Other additives still in research pipelines could become commercially available in five or more years.
There are currently about 150 covered-lagoon digesters in California; the number is growing. The lagoons produce biogas that can be converted to renewable natural gas, which can be used for fueling semi-tractor trailers for example, Mitloehner said. The state of California has incentivized construction of covered lagoons and made farmers eligible for the reduced-carbon-fuel-standard credit system. Rates farmers can receive are guaranteed for the next 10 years.
The incentives are the result of California Senate Bill 1383, which became law in 2016. It required the California Air Resources Board to implement strategies to achieve by 2030 a 40 percent reduction in methane emissions from 2013 levels. The state’s dairy industry has already reduced methane emissions by 25 percent. State officials verify the methane-reduction rates; biogas and renewable-natural gas are metered.
“We have a 40 percent goal and we’re already halfway there,” he said.
California’s incentives aren’t limited to that state’s producers. There are opportunities for dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other states to convert biogas to renewable natural gas and sell credits to the California market. Dairy farmers in Indiana, for example, already are receiving the same payment rates as California farmers.
“Renewable natural gas generated from dairy biogas is the most carbon-negative fuel type there is; nothing is more carbon-negative,” Mitloehner said.
Biogas and methane production increases with warming temperatures. A digester produces much less biogas in colder months. That makes the systems less attractive for colder climates, said Becky Larson, an associate professor in biological-systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“While technically feasible the benefit from them in the summer months makes their efficiency very low on an annual basis,” she said. “That makes alternative digester designs more viable in colder climates.”
Mitloehner said there’s another aspect of methane that could help the dairy industry reach climate neutrality. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide are produced and remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of thousands of years. But the same isn’t true for methane; methane’s lifespan is about 10 years.
“There’s a natural atmospheric removal process that destroys methane that’s currently unaccounted for,” he said. “Methane has been characterized and quantified using a qualification unit called GWP100, which doesn’t take into consideration that methane is removed from the atmosphere. We’re quantifying it incorrectly.”
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas because it traps a lot of solar heat but by maintaining a stable herd size the dairy industry wouldn’t add to warming, Mitloehner said.
“And if we manage to reduce methane, good things can happen,” he said. “We can accelerate the process by feeding different additives or managing manure to reduce methane. If we’re reducing methane, we can induce cooling.”
A Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations task force has been addressing the issue and is expected to publish later in 2021 a report that will more-accurately quantify methane emissions from livestock, he said.
Visit journals.plos.org/plosone and search for “red seaweed supplementation” for more information.
Mitloehner spoke during the Apr. 21 episode of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s “Dairy Signal.” Visit pdpw.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.