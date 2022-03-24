Manure creates new possibilities

GREENLEAF, Wis. – Dynamic Group values manure. That’s why the biorefinery developer is building BC Organics in the midst of dairy country near Greenleaf. When the BC Organics biorefinery becomes fully operational by the end of the year, the company plans to convert about 960,000 gallons of manure per day to renewable natural gas, recycled water and bedding for cattle.
“We chose the Greenleaf site because of the proximity to several dairy farms,” said Dan Nemke, chief technology officer at Dynamic. “Manure from those 11 farms will be the feedstock the facility will use to produce renewable natural gas.”
The renewable natural gas will be injected into the Guardian Pipeline, which interconnects with an interstate network of pipelines. It will be transported through that network to California where it will be used to produce compressed natural gas for vehicles to help satisfy California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The compressed natural gas produced will be equivalent to 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel per day, according to Dynamic.
California and a few other states have created programs focused on the reduction of fossil-fuel-based fuel. Oregon has an incentive program for reduced-carbon fuel. And the state of Washington has proposed a program to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels and provide additional value for biofuels, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The market for compressed natural gas in North America is forecast to increase substantially due to growing demand for natural-gas vehicles, according to Polaris Market Research. The global market for compressed natural gas is forecast to reach about $270 billion by 2027.
After manure has undergone anaerobic digestion at BC Organics, solids will be dried and separated. Fibers from the manure will be recovered to be used for cow bedding. The solids could also be sold as potting soil.
The facility’s water-treatment system will remove pathogens that may still be present after the digestion process. And it will separate about 50 percent of the water from the manure, Nemke said. By reducing the water content, the system will help participating farmers; the amount of manure that trucks must carry will be reduced. That will reduce wear on area roadways.
Jon Wiese of Wiese Brothers Farms near Greenleaf said manure-volume reduction would be helpful. That’s because for every gallon hauled there’s a lot of associated cost. Wiese and his family have a 6,000-milking-cow herd about a mile from the BC Organics facility. They plan to pump manure directly to the biorefinery.
The Wieses farm 7,000 acres. Reducing the amount of water in manure could enable them to practice no-till.
“That’s a huge deal,” Wiese said. “We would never be able to do no-till otherwise because manure needs to be tilled in.”
And because manure volume will be reduced, the farm will have more space to store manure. That means they’ll have greater flexibility regarding when they can apply manure to the fields. They won’t need to haul manure if weather isn’t conducive.
The Wieses plan to use fiber reclaimed from the manure-separation process for cattle bedding. They’ve been composting manure for bedding; the BC Organics manure-separation process will hasten bedding production because the material is dried.
The process will separate phosphorus from nitrogen and potassium in manure, Nemke said. That’s expected to help farmers meet crop-nutrient needs without increasing phosphorus levels in fields. Reduced volumes of water in the manure also is expected to help reduce the movement of nutrients into the Lower Fox River Watershed.
The water-treatment system will return clean water to the participating farms. Dynamic forecasts the facility will produce more than 400,000 gallons of recycled water per day. Farmers will be able to use the recycled water for irrigation purposes or for washing equipment on their farms, for example. That’s expected to reduce demand for groundwater.
Jeff Rueden of Rueden Beef is another of the farmers who plans to send manure to the biodigester. The Greenleaf-area farmer said the facility is going to be good for the community.
“The everyday ‘dairy air’ that we have following semis should be cut by about half,” he said. “Plus we’re making energy.”
Visit dynamicgrp.us/bc-organics for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.